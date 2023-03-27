North Wales Police: PC sent selfie underwear photos to vulnerable woman
- Published
A police officer had a sexual relationship with a woman whose assault complaint he was investigating, a disciplinary hearing has heard.
Ex-North Wales Police PC John Kelham admitted gross misconduct by "targeting" the woman and sending her a picture of himself in underpants.
He persisted in contacting her, the hearing in Colwyn Bay in Conwy was told, her despite being told not to.
North Wales Police apologised to the woman and said she had shown "courage".
The disciplinary panel disbarred Mr Kelham, who became an officer in 2020, from any policing job in future.
Stephen Gowland, chairman of the hearing, said his conduct was intentional, deliberate and targeted, with multiple breaches of standards.
Suggestive photographs
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) found he persistently sought to persuade the woman into intimate contact, requesting that she meet him on numerous occasions.
Investigators also found in Mr Kelham's messages sexualised or lewd remarks, references to the woman's appearance or clothing and suggestive photographs of himself.
Great courage
IOPC Director David Ford called it abuse of authority for sexual gain, adding "such conduct can cause substantial damage to public trust and confidence in the police".
He said Mr Kelham's conduct was "particularly serious" because the officer's behaviour was "targeted towards a vulnerable person".
Deputy Chief Constable Richard Debicki said: "I would like to apologise to the victim who displayed great courage in speaking out about her experience. I am grateful to her for this.
"I hope that we have demonstrated with this and other recent cases that we are determined to stamp out this kind of behaviour and that anyone with concerns of this nature can be confident to speak to us knowing it will be taken seriously and dealt with."