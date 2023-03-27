Brecon Beacons: Man who died in A470 crash is named by police
A 48-year-old man who died in a single-car crash near an outdoor education centre has been named by police.
Lee Sullivan, from the Brecon area, was a passenger in a black Ford Focus when it crashed at 05:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said he died at the scene on the A470 near Storey Arms, about nine miles (14km) from Brecon. Two other men were taken to hospital.
In a tribute to Mr Sullivan, his family said that he "will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. RIP SULLY".