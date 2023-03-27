Llanelli: Arrest after sudden and suspicious death of man

Liam Rees Morgan-Whittle Dyfed-Powys Police
Liam Morgan-Whittle was a "wonderful young man", said his family

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 22-year-old man during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a flat on Robinson Street, Llanelli, over concerns for the welfare of a man.

Liam Morgan-Whittle was rushed to hospital but later died.

Mr Morgan-Whittle's family said they are "devastated by the loss" of their son and that he will be "sadly missed by all that knew him".

Dyfed-Powys Police is treating his death as suspicious.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.

Police officers were patrolling the area on Monday and conducting house-to-house enquiries.

Mr Morgan-Whittle's family is being supported by specialist officers.

