Llanelli: Arrest after sudden and suspicious death of man
Police are investigating the sudden death of a 22-year-old man during the early hours of Saturday morning.
Emergency services were called to a flat on Robinson Street, Llanelli, over concerns for the welfare of a man.
Liam Morgan-Whittle was rushed to hospital but later died.
Mr Morgan-Whittle's family said they are "devastated by the loss" of their son and that he will be "sadly missed by all that knew him".
Dyfed-Powys Police is treating his death as suspicious.
A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.
Police officers were patrolling the area on Monday and conducting house-to-house enquiries.
Mr Morgan-Whittle's family is being supported by specialist officers.