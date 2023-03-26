Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at Wrexham women's game
- Published
Wrexham's Hollywood owners were at The Racecourse ground for a second day in a row to cheer on the club's women's side.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney saw Wrexham's women's side win 2-1 against Connah's Quay Nomads.
The game was watched by a record crowd of 9,511 for a women's domestic fixture in Wales.
Hollywood actress Blake Lively - co-owner Ryan Reynolds' wife - also attended and had fun with the fans.
The Gossip Girl star walked around the pitch side and was asked by one fan, in a video posted on Twitter, to say hello to his girlfriend.
"Hi Stephanie! You should leave him," she joked.
Back on the pitch, champions Wrexham were presented with the Adran North league trophy after the game.
The game smashed the previous record for a women's domestic fixture in Wales, which was 5,175, for Cardiff City Women's win over Abergavenny last October.
Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon.. Luckily she hasn’t broke up with me!🤣 thanks again❤️ @blakelively @stephaniexcxc pic.twitter.com/RGzA5tYbyS— WSam (@SWXM01) March 26, 2023
The Football Association of Wales' (FAW) women's chief Lowri Roberts said the attendance "is unbelievable".
"It just highlights how important it is to give these girls the platform they deserve," she told BBC Radio Wales.
Gemma Owen, head of women's football at Wrexham, said club owners Ryan Reynolds and Robert McElhenney have given their full support to the women's team.
"We normally have really good crowds for tier two, but I don't think any of us ever thought it'd get to the level it has," she said.