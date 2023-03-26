New Quay: Bins were in 'inappropriate' places, say council
- Published
A council has responded to criticism over its decision to remove bins from a popular beach, saying they were in "inappropriate" locations.
Residents reacted with fury about the plans, one saying: "I don't know anybody in New Quay who isn't furious with the decision."
Ceredigion council now plans to place 40 bins in the seaside town instead.
Some of the problems highlighted about the beach bins included getting vans on to the sand to empty them.
Thousands of holidaymakers descend on the picturesque harbour town each summer, made famous for its links to poet Dylan Thomas.
Last month, New Quay Town Council expressed its disappointment at the removal of waste bins from the main beach and the closure of the town's Sandy slip public toilets.
People were concerned the popular tourist destination would become blighted by rubbish.
"The bins are being removed from the main beach due to health and safety of the staff that collect the refuse, as the bins are too large and heavy," said council chairman Julian Evans.
"Also, the new refuse van is unable to reverse down to the beach to collect the bin bags."
The removal of the bins led to a Facebook page being formed, along with a petition page, which more than 1,000 people have signed.
Ceredigion council has now explained the reasons the bins have been removed, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
New bins in the town will be emptied up to three times a day.
A spokesman said: "We know that litter bins sited in inappropriate locations can create more problems than they solve. This has been the case with the bins on the beaches at New Quay.
"This is the only location in Ceredigion where we have trialled this, and unfortunately it has not worked.
"They have caused operational difficulties as well as health and safety concerns leading to environmental problems. During the winter months we have reviewed the arrangements for litter bin provision and emptying in the town."