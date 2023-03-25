Ryan Reynolds takes family to watch Wrexham football match
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and his family saw Wrexham edge closer to promotion to the Football League.
Reynolds, 46 and co-owner Rob McElhenney, 45, have been regular visitors to The Racecourse this season.
But it is the first time the Deadpool star has been pictured with his family, including wife, actress Blake Lively.
They watched the side beat York 3-0, which sees Wrexham stay three points clear at the top of the National League, with a game in hand.
Reynolds' family saw former England and Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster's debut for the club, after coming out of retirement to sign for Wrexham.
The goalkeeper even met Reynolds after the game, as the club posted on Twitter: "3-0. Clean Sheet. Bosh! Just met Ryan Reynolds in the tunnel. Days don't get much better than that!"
The club also tweeted a photo of the co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney, saying: "Two guys, a pillar and a football game!"
Wrexham are three points clear of Notts County at the top of the National League table - the fifth tier of English football.