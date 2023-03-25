Children of Wales Award for teenage kidney patient, 15
At the age of 15, Summer Kansiray has already undergone 49 operations.
She was diagnosed with kidney cancer when she was 14 months old and spent years on dialysis.
Summer, from Bridgend, uses her experiences to help other ill youngsters and she has been honoured at the Children of Wales Awards.
"It's all been very overwhelming," she said. "I don't see myself as special in any way. I just like to help people who are in similar situations to myself."
Summer said most of the help she gives is through seeing children in hospital and she made friends with lots of them in the early stages of their cancer diagnosis.
"Just having someone to talk to who is of a similar age to you can really help as it's quite a unique experience to go through," she said.
"I've had 49 operations in my life and still have to attend hospital regularly due to issues with my kidneys."
'Hardships and challenges'
Summer was among a number of children recognised at the awards sponsored by the Principality Building Society.
The awards organisers said described Summer as "an exceptionally brave young woman" who "has always remined positive".
The categories include bravery, sport and music, and Summer won the Child of Courage 13+ award.
In 2012 she had a kidney transplant, although it was rejected a few years later.
She was on dialysis for six years and received another kidney in 2020.
Although the surgery was initially successful, a month later she was diagnosed with BK virus when the kidney was rejected.
'There is always hope'
She has had treatment to try to cure the virus, but it will remain dormant in her system for years.
"There is a chance I could develop ovarian cancer due to the issues with my kidneys but I will worry about that when I get to that stage," she said.
"I've always remained positive throughout my entire life despite everything I've been through.
"It's Important to inspire others that no matter how bad it gets there is always hope."