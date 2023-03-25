Llanbedr villagers block traffic in bypass protest
- Published
About 150 protestors blocked traffic as they walked slowly through a village in protest at a bypass being axed.
In 2021, the Welsh government announced it had axed the previously approved project in Llanbedr, Gwynedd, to be in line with its climate change policy.
But villagers say traffic and pollution levels are making the area dangerous and are calling on ministers to reconsider the decision.
The Welsh government said "a different approach to transport is needed".
It also said it is working with Gwynedd council to "address traffic issues".
The protestors began their slow walk from the south of the village on Saturday chanting the village "needed to be saved" from traffic and pollution.
During the summer months, the road often experiences heavy traffic due to narrow segments and holidaymakers visiting the popular Mochras coastal area.
The call for a bypass goes back more than 60 years, with a one mile (1.5km) route around the village approved by the Welsh government in 2020.
However, it revoked its support the following year following an independent road review.
In 2022, Gwynedd council attempted to bypass Welsh government funding by applying for UK government cash to support the project, but the bid was not successful.
Goronwy Davies, who lives in the village, said: "It's a standstill, cars are here all the way for miles both ends.
"They clog up the whole place, ambulances can't get through at all - even the police can't get through to control the traffic."
Tabatha Evans also lives in the village and said dropping her children off at school and walking to work is dangerous.
"When the traffic is bad and I try and walk the children to school or walk to work… it's safer to take the car out for really short journeys," she said.
"And in the summer, with the standing traffic, it's so bad, there are a few times I've had to go home after just walking to the shop and wash my eyes because they are so sore from the fumes."
Ms Evans also said she gets anxiety about taking her car out during busy times.
"People lose their temper and I get anxiety I'm going to be in one of those situations, it's not a great place when the traffic is bad," she said.
Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts also attended, and called on the Welsh government to approve the road plans.
"What the Welsh Labour government have done is disregarded this community and it's needs," she said.
"Mark Drakeford has said the population in areas like these goes up six times during the summer months, we are fundamentally dependent on tourism.
"The traffic is held up by tight parking spaces and the bridge."
In response to the protest, a Welsh government spokesperson said: "Climate change means we must take a different approach to transport.
"This is why we set up an independent roads review to look in detail at the plans.
"We are working with the council to develop sustainable solutions to address traffic issues in the village."