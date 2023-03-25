Rent rise: Sara Lewis's daily Aberllefenni bench protest
- Published
A woman has been sitting on a bench for hours a day in protest over rising rent costs on her home.
Sara Lewis, 55, who has a lung disease, has to use her oxygen bottle on the bench at Aberllefenni, Gwynedd.
Her rent has increased from £435 to £550 after her new landlord bought the property and 15 others in the village.
Walsh Investment Properties said the original rental amount - under a previous landlord - was "not sustainable".
"My home is my haven," said Ms Lewis, who has lived in the property, Glanyrafon, for 22 years.
"The furthest I'm going is the bench. If I belong anywhere, it's Glanyrafon.
Ms Lewis receives £300 as part of her Universal Credit payment towards her monthly rent, and has recently heard that Gwynedd council will provide £100 of discretionary funding, which leaves her to find an extra £150 each month.
"I'm protesting about the [UK] government to begin with for this standard £300 a month rent, which is ridiculous, and against Gwynedd council.
"It's so stressful. It's just a horrible situation to be in."
Ms Lewis, who cannot work because of her emphysema, has spent six hours each day sitting on the bench between last Monday and Friday.
She said that being out in the wind and the rain is affecting her health but she is prepared to continue next week.
Walsh Investment Properties director Chris Walsh has previously said that most of the properties had been paying "a low rent for a number of years", adding that was "not sustainable in the current economy [and] we feel it is fair and reasonable to charge a market rent".
Local Member of the Senedd [MS] Mabon ap Gwynfor, who is supporting Ms Lewis, said "benefit payments haven't kept pace with rent increases".
"We need to see a change in the local housing allowance and ensure that the UK government pays people properly to be able to live in their communities," he said.
Gwynedd council said it was "committed to supporting any individual who is facing difficulties as a result of the housing crisis".
"All applications for discretionary housing payments submitted to us are assessed by our benefits team as a matter of urgency."
The Department for Work and Pensions has declined to comment.