Monmouthshire council spends £125k on temporary traffic lights
- Published
A council has spent £124,507 renting temporary traffic lights for a country road left unrepaired for five years.
The lights are on the B4521 between Cross Ash and Skenfrith, in Monmouthshire, where tarmac on the edge of the road has slipped away.
Councillor Ian Chandler, who obtained the figures through a Freedom of Information request, said the spend was a "joke".
Monmouthshire council has been asked to comment.
Green Party councillor Mr Chandler told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was "somewhat shocked" after finding out the cost of the rental.
"It's a symbol of years of cuts and austerity," he said.
"The previous council [administration] cut back but it has not saved money, it's a false saving as the money on repairs will eventually have to be spent."
Cones steer drivers around the damaged carriageway at Trebella Farm with the lights making sure traffic is one-way around the bend.
"It's the main route through to Ross-on-Wye, from Abergavenny, and you can have to wait for a few minutes and every so often they don't work and we have to wait for them to be repaired," he said.
The councillor for Llantilio Crossenny ward said the lights had become "a particular local joke, but people aren't that happy about it".
He added the council had not yet given him a "firm date" on when the road would be repaired.