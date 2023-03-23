Dafydd Hywel: Tributes to Stella actor who dies aged 77
Dafydd Hywel, who starred in Stella, Pobol y Cwm and Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher, has died at the age of 77.
Originally from Garnant, near Ammanford, he had acted on stage, in film and on television, in Welsh and English productions since the 1960s.
He had leading roles in several Welsh productions, most memorably playing the colourful Jac Daniels in Pobol y Cwm.
In tributes from friends and other actors, he was called an "an amazing actor and a man of great principles".
Hywel appeared on the children's programme Miri Mawr as Caleb y Twrch, and had leading roles in several Welsh series including Y Pris and Pen Talar, the films Ar Ddu a Gwyn, Rhosyn a Rhith and Rhag Pob Brad.
He also portrayed the cinema pioneer William Haggar in the bilingual co-production A Penny for Your Dreams/I Fro Breuddwydion.
In English, he played alongside Samuel L Jackson and Dame Judi Dench in the 2016 Tim Burton film Miss Peregerine's Home for Peculiar Children.
For English television he had roles in The Indian Doctor, The Bill and Holby City and he recently played Glen Brennig in the comedy drama series Stella.
In the third series of The Crown, he played the shop owner in the episode that told the story of the Aberfan disaster.
He told BBC Radio Cymru's Beti a'i Pobol programme in 2004 that the role he most enjoyed playing was Mad Dan in Richard Burton's Christmas Story.
Hywel was chief executive of Cwmni Mega, which has produced Welsh language pantomimes since 1994.
He published his autobiography Hunangofiant Alff Garnant in 2013.
Fellow actors have paid tributes to Hywel.
"Today's news is a blow," said John Pierce Jones, who had known Hywel since the 1970s, adding: "We were great friends for years."
"Dafydd was an amazing actor and a man of great principles," he said.
"He was a very dear friend, he's done so much for Wales and the Welsh language," said Dewi Pws.
"He has left his mark - there will only be one DH."
Rhuanedd Richards, director of BBC Cymru Wales, said: "Dafydd Hywel's immense contribution to the world of drama in Wales, whether on television or in the theatre, is unmistakable.
"Many of us will remember him as Jac Daniels on Pobol y Cwm, one of the leading characters in the early years of the series.
"He also entertained audiences across Britain in films including the classic Off to Philadelphia in the Morning with Sian Phillips and popular series such as Keeping Faith/Un Bore Mercher, The Indian Doctor and Holby City.
"We thank him today for his contribution while sending our sincere condolences to his family and friends."
Cefin Campbell MS said on social media that Mr Hywel was a dear friend.
"We lost one of the great characters of Wales today. Great memories of you Hywel aka DH/Alf Garnant - we'll have a pint sometime again," he said.