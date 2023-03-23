Conwy: Baby may have died from diesel fumes, inquest hears
Diesel fumes may have contributed to the death of a four-month old baby, an inquest has heard.
Annie-Jo Mountcastle died after she and twin sister Florence-Rose were born 12 weeks early at Glan Clwyd Hospital, in Denbighshire, on 5 February, 2017.
The twins' parents believe they were harmed by diesel fumes from building work outside their hospital room.
Betsi Cadwaladr health board said the work did not cause any harm.
Coroner John Gittins told parents Amy Dean and David Mountcastle the inquest must not "leave any stones unturned".
Mr Gittins said Annie-Jo's parents believed the fumes entered her room from outside.
He said: "Their perception is... those events contributed to the death of their daughter."
The family's barrister, Janine Wolstenholme, said the twins developed cold-like respiratory symptoms.
"The parents believe it was due to exposure to pollution," Ms Wolstenholme said.
They were discharged from hospital at the end of April 2017 but Annie-Jo died at home, near Llanfair Talhaiarn, in Conwy county, on 17 November.
Both children, Ms Wolstenholme said, had compromised respiratory systems as they had developed chronic lung disease after they were born.
At a pre-inquest hearing in Ruthin, Denbighshire, on Thursday, Mr Gittins said Annie-Jo's parents had been waiting too long for answers.
The pandemic and the complexity of inquiries had all contributed to that, he said.
He agreed with Ms Wolstenholme that the health board should investigate again if fresh evidence emerged.
He requested information from BAM Construction about work they carried out at Glan Clwyd hospital from 5 February to 26 April 2017, and the health and safety risk assessments made.
A further hearing will be held in about eight weeks.
A date for a full inquest has yet to be set.