Lola James: Mum tells jury she would not have hurt daughter
A mother accused of causing or allowing the death of her two-year-old daughter told police: "I wouldn't hurt her, she's my baby, my shadow".
Lola James died in hospital as a result of a "catastrophic" head injury in July 2020.
Swansea Crown Court heard Sinead James told officers she was not responsible for her daughter's injuries.
The 30-year-old denies causing or allowing the death of Lola four months after her partner moved in.
Her partner, Kyle Bevan, 31, of Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, denies murdering Lola at their home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
Ms James told police the first she knew about what had happened was when Mr Bevan ran into her bedroom to tell her she needed to get up, saying: "There's an ambulance coming for Lola, she's limp."
Ms James said Mr Bevan later told her the family dog had jumped on Lola and knocked her down the stairs.
She said she called her mother and an ambulance.
She then went downstairs to see Lola, who was on the living room sofa.
Ms James said she told Mr Bevan to put her down as he began to pick her up.
The court heard she told police: "I haven't done anything to her, she's my baby."
She told officers Lola was accident prone with "two left feet" and that she "doesn't sleep and falls over everything".
She said: "I wish I was there, I wish I could have stopped it."
When asked about her relationship with Mr Bevan, Ms James said they had met online and were sleeping together.
She said: "I don't believe for a second he would have hurt her."
She said he was "amazing" with Lola.
Ms James told police that if she had to choose between Lola and Mr Bevan: "I'd walk away, his bags would be packed and he'd be gone."
When she saw video during a police interview of Mr Bevan holding Lola up she wanted to "punch him in the face".
Police said the footage depicted Bevan picking her up and letting her "flop back" to "show his mother she couldn't stand up".
The court heard he had not yet called an ambulance when it was filmed.
Before seeing the footage, Ms James said: "Why didn't he call an ambulance straight away?"
As she watched, Ms James said: "He's not even holding her properly, I feel sick.
"I want to punch him in the face. He's probably caused her more damage. Why would he do that to a baby?"
She said he should be protecting her and called the video "sickening".
The court heard she told police: "If he can do that what has actually happened to my baby?"
She told them she did not know whether she thought Mr Bevan's behaviour was controlling.
The case continues.