Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize: Shortlist revealed

Dylan Thomas in 1946Getty Images
The prize is in its 18th year

Three novels, two short story collections, and one poetry collection have been shortlisted for the 2023 Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize.

The £20,000 prize celebrates published literary works in the English language by authors aged 39 or under.

The winner will be announced on 11 May at a winner's ceremony held in Swansea.

Chairwoman of the judges Di Speirs said the works have "acute observation of the natural world and of human relationships".

She added: "All six - while hugely different in style, subject and genre, and ranging from rural Tasmania and the wild Irish coast to the sharply contemporary in Nigeria and the UK - exemplify not only the talent and excitingly fresh, often startling, writing we were seeking, but draw the reader in and on."

The shortlisted works are:

  • Limberlost by Robbie Arnott (Atlantic Books) - a novel set in Australia
  • Seven Steeples by Sara Baume (Tramp Press) - a novel set in Ireland
  • God's Children Are Little Broken Things by Arinze Ifeakandu (Orion, Weidenfeld & Nicolson) - a short story collection from Nigeria
  • I'm a Fan by Sheena Patel (Rough Trade Books) - novel (UK)
  • Send Nudes by Saba Sams (Bloombury Publishing) - short story collection (UK)
  • Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head by Warsan Shire (Chatto & Windus, Vintage) - poetry collection (Somalia-UK)

