Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize: Shortlist revealed
- Published
Three novels, two short story collections, and one poetry collection have been shortlisted for the 2023 Swansea University Dylan Thomas Prize.
The £20,000 prize celebrates published literary works in the English language by authors aged 39 or under.
The winner will be announced on 11 May at a winner's ceremony held in Swansea.
Chairwoman of the judges Di Speirs said the works have "acute observation of the natural world and of human relationships".
She added: "All six - while hugely different in style, subject and genre, and ranging from rural Tasmania and the wild Irish coast to the sharply contemporary in Nigeria and the UK - exemplify not only the talent and excitingly fresh, often startling, writing we were seeking, but draw the reader in and on."
The shortlisted works are:
- Limberlost by Robbie Arnott (Atlantic Books) - a novel set in Australia
- Seven Steeples by Sara Baume (Tramp Press) - a novel set in Ireland
- God's Children Are Little Broken Things by Arinze Ifeakandu (Orion, Weidenfeld & Nicolson) - a short story collection from Nigeria
- I'm a Fan by Sheena Patel (Rough Trade Books) - novel (UK)
- Send Nudes by Saba Sams (Bloombury Publishing) - short story collection (UK)
- Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head by Warsan Shire (Chatto & Windus, Vintage) - poetry collection (Somalia-UK)