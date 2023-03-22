Barmouth: Man accused of murdering woman denies boasting
A man accused of murdering a 71-year-old woman has denied he was caught on security camera footage "almost boasting" about kicking her.
David Redfern, 46, denies the murder or manslaughter of Margaret Barnes in Barmouth in July 2022.
The prosecution in Mr Redfern's trial claim the defendant said he had "kicked her" to someone that night.
But Mr Redfern told the jury he believed he had said "'kicked her out'" after she mistook his home for a B&B.
The jury at Caernarfon Crown Court has already heard that Ms Barnes, who was on holiday in the Gwynedd seaside town, mistook Mr Redfern's home for a B&B and was found in his bed after he had returned from a night out with his fiancée.
"I am shocked and appalled by how I behaved on this video. But I didn't assault Mrs Barnes," he told the court.
He disputed it was "indicative" of his attitude towards the pensioner, a retired factory worker from Birmingham.
"I'm not a violent person," he told jurors.
At one stage during the video, he can be heard saying: "I'm fully responsible".
But he told jurors what he had meant was that he was responsible for "ejecting" her from his house.
Asked by Michael Jones KC, prosecuting, whether he had been "heartless" that night, Mr Redfern replied: "I made heartless comments."
Mr Jones said: "The truth is that Mrs Barnes was a 71-year-old elderly frail woman who had the misfortune of inadvertently encountering you."
Mr Redfern, an IT worker and former chef, replied: "No, it isn't."
Mr Jones asked him about why his fiancée, Nicola Learoyd-Lewis, had apologised to the pensioner as she was escorted from their home.
Mr Redfern said he knew he had not attacked Ms Barnes.
He denied he was caught on camera admitting to a fatal kick to Ms Barnes when he was recorded saying: "I'm sorry for kicking her in the ribs and dragging her downstairs."
Mr Redfern accepted some of the things he said were "wholly inappropriate"
As she was dying outside his home, Ms Barnes could be heard in the recording saying "beat up".
But Redfern insisted he "hadn't beaten her up".
In another recording played to the jury, he was heard saying: "I wouldn't have called an ambulance, I would have dragged her down to the beach."
Mr Redfern told jurors: "I'm talking complete rubbish."
The trial continues.