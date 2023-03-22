Llantysilio Mountain recovering after serious 2018 wildfire
A mountain which burned across the summer of 2018 and suffered widescale damage is on the road to recovery.
The blaze began on Llantysilio Mountain in Denbighshire in July 2018 and was not completely extinguished until 25 September.
At its height 60 firefighters were working to try to put it out and 290 hectares of land were destroyed.
Work across the winter has built on earlier restoration, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said.
The mountain is a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) and home to rare species such as curlew and black grouse.
It is also important grazing land for local farmers and popular with walkers.
Between October and March, heather and other vegetation has been removed by graziers and contractors.
NRW said heather was being managed on a rotation basis to ensure a varied age and density while maintaining enough cover for grazing livestock.
Firebreaks have been cut as a proactive measure against potential future fires in the vicinity.
Rhys Ellis, NRW environment team leader for Denbighshire, said the mountain was very important for both people and wildlife, adding: "The work we have completed will see us build on the previous reseeding work completed in October 2021 that helped kickstart the establishment of ground cover on bare ground."
The environment body is working alongside Denbighshire council and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.