North Wales Police officer turned to drink to cope with stress
- Published
An ex-policeman said he became a "rampant alcoholic" to deal with stress due to a lack of support.
Eurwyn Thomas, 47, from Caernarfon, Gwynedd, was with North Wales Police for 19 years but left as he waited to be sentenced for drink driving.
A recent survey by the Police Federation of England and Wales showed 76% of participants wanted to leave the force due to mental health.
North Wales police said it worked hard to support officers.
Mr Thomas said there were "lots of posters on the wall but it felt to me like empty words" and he had "no idea" what "real support" was available.
He used alcohol as a coping mechanism to deal with the stress, he said.
Ms Thomas' career ended in Spring 2019.
"I'd been drinking heavily the night before," he said.
"Just non-stop, I couldn't stop and then waking up and realising there was nothing left in the house. I had this urge to get more."
He drove to a local shop and "collided with another vehicle".
"Thank heavens no one was injured, but by the time I arrived home there was a policeman waiting for me," he added.
A test proved he was three times over the legal alcohol driving limit.
Mr Thomas resigned from the police, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and was banned from driving for two years.
"I put myself in some risky situations. I've put relations in unpleasant situations and my colleagues of course… I feel a great deal of shame and guilt," he added.
"I found myself coming home at night after a busy late shift where you'd been threatened, someone had spat at you or where somebody had physically attacked you and you just can't stop your head going and you think 'I'll have a glass of wine'."
'Huge impact'
He said over the years this got progressively worse.
North Wales Police said it was unable to comment on an individual case involving a former member of staff.
Head of People and Organisational Development Jenny Parry said: "As a police force we treat welfare and support for officers as a priority.
"We understand that our officers face very challenging situations every day, including sudden deaths, fatal road accidents and child abuse investigations."
She said policing has a "huge impact on our workforce both physically and mentally".
Ms Parry said the force has had a wellbeing team led by a mental health nurse since 2019, offering "psychological screening, post-event negotiation, counselling, sanctuary rooms and volunteer chaplains".
"We are working hard to ensure wellbeing has improved in recent years, as we see this as vital to maintaining a healthy workforce in increasingly difficult times, and to ensure we deliver an effective service to our communities," she added.
Former North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Arfon Jones said there were weaknesses in the support available for officers during Mr Thomas' time with the force.
Mr Jones said at the time of Mr Thomas' experience there was "quite a waiting list for support".
"There is a certain amount of stigma which makes it difficult for officers to come forward and say that they have a problem and I'm sure this is a factor in this case," he added.
A recent "Pay and Morale" survey by the Police Federation of England and Wales revealed that low morale is still an issue amongst north Wales police officers.
About 86% of officers from north Wales who took part in the survey said they had experienced feelings of stress, low mood, anxiety, or other difficulties with their health and wellbeing over the last 12 months.
Sgt. Rob Jones, the federation's workplace representative for north Wales said it is "unsurprising that so many young officers are desperately trying to find escape routes away from the madness that we face".
Routine medical checks for officers should include mental health screening and "sergeants need to be aware of the signs of stress, while officers themselves need to be open and honest about their own mental health", he said.
After spending time at a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre near Cardiff, Mr Thomas is alcohol-free and rebuilding his life in south Wales.