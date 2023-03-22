Snapchat murder: Social media platform condemns violence
- Published
Social media platform Snapchat has condemned violence after videos of a teenager's body were posted on the app.
Mark Jones, 20, who stabbed his friend in the heart and posted videos of his dead body on Snapchat to humiliate him, was sentenced to at least 16 years in jail on 17 March.
Kyle Walley, 19, died on his kitchen floor in Rhosymedre, Wrexham, on 11 July 2021.
The social media platform said "there is no place" on the app for violence.
Snapchat said: "Violence has devastating consequences for families and communities and there is no place for it on Snapchat.
"Unlike traditional social media platforms, Snapchat has no open news feed of unvetted content and the way the app is designed limits the possibility of harmful content from being featured, recommended or going viral."
The company added that users were encouraged to report violent content so it can investigate and take action.
"If we find violent content being shared we remove it straight away and we work with law enforcement to support investigations," a spokeswoman said.
"We continue to partner closely with safety experts, NGOs (non-government organisations) and the police to create a safe environment for our community."
Jones, from Chester Road, Wrexham, had cycled to Mr Walley's flat to watch the Euro football final between England and Italy, but he killed him before the game even began after a drunken row.
The Snapchat footage posted by Jones showed him drinking cider and bourbon at Mr Walley's flat and making stabbing motions towards him while his back was turned.
He also posted videos from the flat saying he was "thinking of stabbing someone up right now".
A victim personal statement read in court from Robert Walley, Kyle's father, said his son's death was "horrific and a complete shock for the whole family".
"Kyle was a happy go lucky child always up for a laugh, he got on with everyone. At the time of his death he was waiting to start an electrician's apprenticeship," he said.
"We feel the best years of his life have been taken from him."
Referring to the footage being uploaded to social media, Kyle's father said: "I can still recall people contacting us about it. We were inundated with calls from numerous people about the fact that the footage was online.
"I have not watched the footage, but I fear Kyle's sister Caitlin has and I've noticed how it's affected her mentally.
"The circumstances around the murder have been incredibly difficult to deal with. Our family has a huge hole what will never be filled."