Lola James: Mum's 'throw girl out of window' text - court told
- Published
A mother accused of causing the death of her two-year-old daughter texted her boyfriend that she would "throw her out the window," a court heard.
Lola James died after a "catastrophic head injury" and 101 surface injuries.
Social services submitted a multi-agency referral to Pembrokeshire council before her death in hospital in July 2020, Swansea Crown Court heard.
Sinead James, 30, denies causing or allowing Lola's death, and her partner Kyle Bevan, 31, denies murder.
Prosecutor Caroline Rees KC read out a series of text messages to the court.
One text said: "Lola's a terror. She's at Flying Start nursery to help with her behaviour. She don't sit still. She beats me up. LOL."
In another message Ms James asked Mr Bevan if she told him about "when she (Lola) smashed her face up" after she tripped on toys at the bottom of the stairs.
Mr Bevan texted about buying presents for Lola and how much fun she is, but in another message he said: "Too many kids in the house. Just doing my head in".
He also described himself as a recovering crack and spice addict.
Mr Bevan messaged Ms James after an incident when he said Lola fell out of her cot at the home they shared in Haverfordwest.
"She was stood in her cot, and she dropped to the floor really quickly. She bit her lip on the way down. I tried to help but she kicked off. I feel like you don't trust me anymore," he said.
"Lola needs to get used to me babe, I am not the devil, I think the world of that little girl," another said.
'Doing her head in'
In a later message Ms Rees read out a text from Lola's mother which said her daughter was "doing her head in" and "I'll throw her out the window".
Social services were aware of the family prior to Lola's death, the court heard.
Lesley Steadman a health visitor with Hywel Dda health board, submitted a multi-agency referral in January 2020 after reports of a domestic incident with Ms James's former partner at her home.
Ms Steadman told the court her last face to face visit was on 10 February due to the coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions.
Ms James had raised concerns about Lola's behaviour and thought the toddler might have ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), the health visitor said.
Ms James was offered parental support from a nursery nurse but she refused, Ms Steadman said.
'Cluttered, dirty, damp'
She was not told about Ms James's partner or that Lola was prone to bruising.
Their home was described as "cluttered, dirty and damp" and Lola appeared to be unwashed with dirty feet.
Ms Steadman raised concerns that Ms James was unable to stay on top of home conditions.
Wendy Rodrigues, a team manager at Pembrokeshire council social services, confirmed the council received a multi-agency referral from the health visitor.
In the form Ms James identified herself as a victim of domestic violence.
She also said Lola was "very demanding" and "there's something wrong with her."
The toddler was referred to a speech therapist, but Ms James refused support regarding behaviour, Ms Rodriguez said.
A child comprehensive review was carried out by social services and the local authority had significant involvement with Ms James over the years.
In February 2020, Ms James was told not to invite adults into the family home if she did not know them well or if they used alcohol or drugs.
The court also heard from Ms James's GP in Haverfordwest, Dr Annaleene Holliday, who said she had told her Lola was up every night until 2am and "would throw her food back at her mother, which she called "exhausting".
Ms James was prescribed anti-depressants on 10 February after she told her doctor she "had flashbacks" about a domestic violence from an ex-partner and "could be tearful".
The trial continues.