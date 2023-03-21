Pontypridd to Treherbert rail line to shut for eight months
A major railway line in south Wales will close for at least eight months for improvement works.
Travellers hoping to use trains between Pontypridd and Treherbert in Rhondda Cynon Taf will have to use a rail replacement bus from the end of April until the start of 2024.
The line's uses mid-19th Century signalling technology will be replaced, as well as other work carried out.
Rhondda residents will be offered 50% off the cost of tickets in this period.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said this reduced price offer will be for trips "wholly on the line and journeys between stations on the line and locations through to Cardiff Central".
The route of approximately 12 miles (19km) will shut from 30 April until early 2024, although no exact date has yet been given for the reopening.
The rail replacement bus will run every 30 minutes and stop at all stations.
TfW said there will also be "a dedicated school support plan for Treorchy Comprehensive School and extra buses in the morning and evening peak times to reduce journey times and add capacity".
The train company said the signalling system on the line was introduced in Britain in the mid-19th Century and some equipment still in use is believed to be from the 1930s.
It will now be removed and replaced with a modern signalling system as part of the South Wales Metro project.
'Disruption and inconvenience'
The work will also include the diversion of gas and water mains, new station platforms at Treherbert, Ynyswen and Dinas Rhondda, new footbridges at Ynyswen and Dinas Rhondda, and the installation of new track and overhead line equipment throughout the line.
There will also be new and refurbished toilets, waiting rooms, shelters and the installation or upgrade of help points, CCTV cameras, ticket machines and customer information screens.
Deputy Minister for Climate Change with responsibility for Transport Lee Waters said: "This is a massive investment that will make a huge difference to all passengers.
"There will inevitably be disruption and inconvenience in the short term but it will bring an enormous improvement."
Karl Gilmore of TfW said the improvements will "allow us to run more frequent and greener services, giving the people of the Rhondda a rail service they deserve".
For the first two weeks of May the lines to Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil will also be shut for South Wales Metro work.