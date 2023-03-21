Cost of living: Animal shelter sees rise in cats given up
More cats are being handed to animal shelters due to the cost of living crisis, a charity has said.
Figures from the Cats Protection charity's adoption centre in Wrexham show that one in five cats brought to the centre were due to their owners being unable to afford their upkeep.
The increase in numbers has prompted an appeal for volunteers to help socialise the abandoned felines with cuddles.
Cats Protection in Wales said it was a similar picture across Wales.
The purpose-built centre, which opened just before the Covid pandemic, can house up to 90 cats and kittens at any one time.
But the cost of living crisis is having an impact.
Operations manager for Cats Protection in Wales, Vicki Small, said: "Our waiting lists have seen some highs... in south Wales, the waiting list went up to 270 cats.
"We don't have the capacity to bring in 270 cats straight away, so we are trying to work with owners to try to keep the cats in their home as best as possible, as well as freeing up capacity to bring more cats into care, where they can't stay in their home."
The cost of pet food and the fear of unexpected vets' bills were some of the issues raised by worried cat owners, Ms Small said.
She added that one of the most popular volunteer roles at the Wrexham adoption centre is "kitten cuddling", socialising cats and kittens so they are comfortable around people and can be more successfully adopted.
It's a role relished by Amy Roughsedge, from Wrexham, who's looking after the queens (female cats) and kittens in the maternity pens.
She started volunteering after adopting a cat from the centre last year.
"It's the most wonderful job," said Amy.
"If you have the time and a passion for animals, please come and volunteer... you are making a difference and you are meeting people who have the same shared love and passion as you do."
Amy said coming to the shelter had also benefitted her nine-year-old son who has autism.
The cats also become socialised to children.
"His passion is also cats. On his latest visit we adopted a kitten, so it was really beneficial."
Away from the maternity pens are the adult cats waiting for homes, including 15-year-old Bloom, who came to the shelter because of her owner's ill health.
Rehoming and welfare assistant Laura Healey said: "She's fit to home... she's just looking for a nice quiet couple, an older family."