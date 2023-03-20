Pembrokeshire: James Allchurch 'race war' podcast extracts read to jury
- Published
A man accused of making racist podcasts played threatening songs which celebrated hanging black and Jewish people, a court has heard.
Podcast extracts in which he spoke of a "race war" were read to a jury at Swansea Civic Centre earlier on Monday.
James Allchurch, 51, of Gelli, Pembrokeshire, denies 15 charges of distributing a recording stirring up racial hatred.
They relate to podcasts uploaded on or before 17 May 2019 and 18 March 2021.
Inflammatory cartoons
The podcasts were available on a website used to broadcast content that was "highly racist, antisemitic and white supremacist in nature," the court heard.
At the opening on the trial on Monday, the jury was told that the website called Radio Aryan, later changed to Radio Albion, was entirely "open to the public" and intended by Mr Allchurch as "propaganda".
While the name of the website changed, the court heard that its "virulently racist content" remained.
Jonathan Rees KC, prosecuting, said: "The very purpose of Radio Aryan was to spread his propaganda about racial conflict."
In extracts read to the jury from the podcasts Mr Allchurch broadcast on Radio Aryan, he said "no other race is equal to the white race".
Mr Allchurch also spoke disparagingly about black and Jewish people, the court heard.
'Ethnic purity'
In one podcast played to the jury, Mr Allchurch described immigration as "white genocide".
The recording, entitled Rivers of Blood, referring to Enoch Powell's 1968 speech, was played to the jury.
In it, Mr Allchurch argued that non-white people should not be allowed to enter the UK and that those already here should be repatriated.
"Somehow, it's a bad word today to say ethnic cleansing. There's nothing wrong with wanting ethnic purity in an area," he said in the recording played to the court.
The court heard racial slurs used by Mr Allchurch in the podcast to describe Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, as well as those directed at black, mixed-race, Muslim, and Jewish people.
The court also heard that Mr Allchurch praised Hitler's Mein Kampf and told his listeners to "make sure that your friends are all white, make sure they know about the truth".
Mr Allchurch was arrested at his home in Gelli, Pembrokeshire, on 19 December 2019, where he admitted to being Sven Longshanks, his podcast name, the court heard.
The name is said to be a reference to King Edward I, also known as Edward Longshanks, who was responsible for expelling Jews from England in 1290.
Banned fascist group
Mr Rees told the court: "It's no coincidence that this defendant chose to adopt that name".
During the trial, the jury will hear 15 podcasts with titles including Rivers of Blood, Humiliation and Hypocrisy over the War and Universities Ordered to Create Black Geniuses by 2025.
They were often uploaded along with inflammatory cartoons, the jury was told.
Mr Allchurch was often joined by co-hosts and guests including Alex Davies, the court heard.
Davies was convicted of membership of the banned fascist group National Action in April 2022.
The trial continues.