Caerphilly: Van driver charged after second pedestrian dies
- Published
A van driver has been charged after a second pedestrian died following a crash.
The incident happened on Nantgarw Road, Caerphilly, on Friday at 19:50 GMT.
Gwent Police said a 67-year-old woman died on Friday and a 58-year-old man who was in a critical condition has now died.
A 48-year-old man from Caerphilly has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving and drug-driving.
He was due to appear before magistrates on Monday.