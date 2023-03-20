Parkrun: Couple run 5k in wedding gear before ceremony
A bride who ran a 5k in a wedding dress hours before the ceremony said it was the "most relaxing" part of her day.
Ceridwen Boon, 42, put on running shoes under her dress for the parkrun with groom-to-be Richard Appleford.
Marathon runner Richard, 44, dressed in a top hat and tuxedo-style t-shirt to join Ceridwen for the run.
The couple were joined by fellow runners at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The wedding comes after Richard proposed in 2022 on the bank of the River Thames after he had finished the London Marathon and Ceridwen had run a half-marathon.
"We knew we had to do a run on our wedding day as we got to know each other through running, he proposed to me after a run, and most of our free time is spent either running or looking for events to run," said Ceridwen.
The couple started dating in March 2020 after they met at a meeting with running group Caerphilly Runners.
"Everyone says your wedding day goes so fast so even though we were running 5km [3 miles], we actually found the parkrun part of the day one of the most relaxing," added Ceridwen.
Ceridwen was joined on the run by her dad Richard Boon hours before he walked her down the aisle at the wedding in Thornhill, Cardiff.
'One of the highlights of the day'
"I was so touched when my father also turned up to run it. My father is an incredible runner and seeing him run always made me want to give it a go too," she said,
"I really was thrilled when he came and he kindly even ran a loop with us before deciding to leave us for dust as he later alluded to in his speech.
"We're still on cloud nine trying to take it all in. It really was the best way to start the day off. It was fun and special and really was one of the highlights of the day."
"We got married at 3pm in the afternoon after a crazy rush for me to get back and shower so I could have my hair and makeup done," she added .
The newlyweds thanked Pontypridd Parkrun director Karl Johnson for his help on the big day - and event donations were given to Salem Chapel Foodbank.
"Doing parkrun on our wedding day was the absolute best way to start the day and made it incredibly special," Ceridwen added.
"People are all really nice to you when you're dressed as a bride."