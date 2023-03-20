Jason Mohammad hopes to cover international at Wrexham
- Published
A BBC Sport presenter hopes one day be able to broadcast from the stadium where the world's first international football match took place.
Final Score's Jason Mohammad wants to see Wrexham's Racecourse resume hosting competitive internationals after a long hiatus
There were promising signs when the ground hosted a friendly against Trindad and Tobago in 2019.
Work is due to start on a new £16m 5,500-capacity stand.
The venue, now owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has been in the spotlight thanks to their reality TV show Welcome to Wrexham which follows their journey as club owners after taking over in 2020.
However it entered the football hall of fame of its own accord in 1877 when it hosted the first ever international as Wales took on Scotland, which Wales lost 2-0.
It was also the venue for the first surviving film of an international match nearly 30 years later, when Wales drew 4-4 against Ireland in 1906.
The ground features in a new series looking at iconic sporting venues in Wales and beyond.
Jason, who also presents Match of the Day 2 and his own show on Radio Wales, said: "Cardiff City's old Ninian Park ground, long gone now, always holds special memories for me as a local boy, especially as I was once a match mascot there for the Bluebirds.
"No-one forgets the first time they go through the turnstiles at a match and experience that thrill but there are stadiums that really are special and in Wales we are lucky to have the Cardiff City Stadium and of course, the Principality Stadium with its unique atmosphere right in the heart of the capital.
"We also have the world's oldest international football stadium in Wrexham's Racecourse where work has started on rebuilding the long-derelict Kop, which could see Wales return to play there.
"That would be a special day for football in north Wales and it's a game I'd love to present from the ground."