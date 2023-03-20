Transport for Wales rail passengers face disruption into April
- Published
Rail disruption across Wales will continue into April after trains were withdrawn following several fires.
More than 100 services were cancelled in part or in full at the start of March after three "mechanical failures" on Class 175 trains.
Transport for Wales (TfW) said it was struggling to get the parts it needed to bring trains back into operation.
Services between Chester and Liverpool remain cancelled, with replacement buses in place for several other lines.
"All necessary checks and repairs must be completed on our Class 175 trains before they are allowed back into service," a TfW spokesperson said.
"For some of the trains, additional engine repair work has been found to be required."
TfW said it could mean train cancellations between Fishguard Harbour and Clarbeston Road, and Birmingham New Street and Wolverhampton.
On Monday, bus replacement services were in place between Llandudno and Blaenau Ffestiniog, Milford Haven and Swansea, Wrexham and Bidston and Newport and Cross Keys.
Passengers are being asked to check the TfW website before travelling.
The operator said it was trying to find parts internationally and would gradually bring more trains back into service over the next few weeks.
"We're expecting some disruption to continue into April," the spokesperson said.
"We're very sorry for the disruption to customers' journeys while we work to carry out this essential work."
TfW also said a broken down train was causing delays on its Crewe to Shrewsbury service.