Gwynedd councillors intimidated after sex education debate
Councillors say they felt unsafe and "intimidated" after a sex education debate descended into chaos.
Gwynedd council was discussing the roll-out of relationships and sexuality education (RSE) in August when the meeting was interrupted by hecklers.
Police attended, the public gallery was cleared and councillors were held in a separate chamber for "safety reasons".
Councillor Linda Ann Jones said she needed police help after being the target of abuse after the meeting.
"I'm not on Facebook, but friends sent me messages about the things that were being said. I felt intimated," she told a committee meeting on Thursday.
"I went to the police, they started to track it, but it still carried on."
Ms Jones said it was only after police went to the home of the perpetrator that she "was left alone".
Fellow councillor Beca Brown also reported being subjected to a targeted campaign after the August meeting.
"I've been threatened, too. Someone said I'd put a rope around my own neck by supporting the code. Someone else said I deserved the death penalty," she previously told Newyddion S4C.
"The police have been here to talk to me about safety measures... that wasn't something I'd expected when I took charge of the council's education portfolio."
Gwynedd council has since adapted more robust "practical arrangements" for its Caernarfon chamber, following August's interruption, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillors 'won't turn up to meetings'
Councillor Dewi Owen said he had "suffered similar difficulties a few years ago", and the community council had "faced issues which put people off becoming councillors".
"People won't turn up to meetings, they don't want to be intimidated. It becomes a concern," he said.
"We have concerns as councillors, it can happen to anyone. It is not just a matter for Cyngor Gwynedd [council] but all Wales."
Ian Jones, head of corporate support at the council, described how "violence and harassment suffered by some members had increased their stress".
He said risk assessments were "now undertaken for each multi-location meeting, including the chamber and remote locations".
Catrin Love, assistant head of corporate support, said improved safety steps included the chamber design but "more work on the public gallery was needed".
Other safety initiatives include the use of a rope between the public gallery and chamber, posters noting the rules, arrangements to hold a recess during disturbances and considerations over employing a security firm if the risk level was considered high.
Councillor Stephen Churchman described the August meeting as "most frightening" and "unique".
"We've seen physical attacks against politicians and have to take the threat to our safety seriously, we must be mindful it could happen again," he said.
He called for more than a rope to be put in place between the council chamber and public gallery.