Colwyn Bay: No-one missing from boat found adrift, police say
- Published
No-one is believed to be missing after a boat was found crewless and adrift, North Wales Police has said.
The Phoenix Hardy cabin cruiser was found between Colwyn Bay pier and nearby Porth Eirias on Saturday.
The discovery prompted a search for casualties, but none were found.
In an update on Sunday, the force said it was "satisfied that there are no people that may be missing from the boat".
"Inquiries continue to understand the circumstances that led to the boat being washed ashore," a spokesperson added.
HM Coastguard said on Saturday that it was "reasonably" confident that four men who were aboard the boat got off safely.
