Cardiff: Hundreds protest against racism in march across city
Around 200 people attended an anti-racism march through Cardiff on Saturday.
The event was organised to mark the UN International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.
Unions and groups including Refugees Welcome Here were among those who joined the demonstration.
Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru politicians also joined the march from Cardiff City Hall to the Senedd.
Stand Up To Racism Wales' Nimi Trivedi said: "Today is about showing unity, solidarity, the fact that we live in a multi-cultural society and that we stand united, black and white people, whichever background you're from, that we stand united against racism."
The Welsh government said it aimed to "build an anti-racist Wales" by 2030.
The demonstrators also protested against the UK government's new asylum plan.
The Illegal Migration Bill aims to stop migrants journeying to the UK across the Channel in small boats.
Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt said Wales was a nation of sanctuary.
"We continue to call on the Home Secretary to develop safe and legal routes to the UK which do not require dangerous journeys and to ensure those already here can contribute fully to our society," Ms Hutt said.
The Home Office said it was committed to creating safe routes for vulnerable people across the world but that it must "grip the rise in illegal migration".
"That is why we are introducing new legislation that will see people who come to the UK illegally, liable for detention and swift removal," the spokesperson added.