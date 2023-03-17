Penygraig: Honour for man who died trying to stop Zara Radcliffe
A man who died attempting to save a nurse from an armed assailant in a shop has been recognised for his bravery.
John Rees, 88, intervened to stop Zara Radcliffe from attacking shoppers in Penygraig, Rhondda on 5 May 2020.
Lisa Way and Ayette Bounouri will also get Queen's gallantry medals for attempting to prevent her onslaught.
Radcliffe was detained with a hospital order after admitting Mr Rees' manslaughter on the basis of diminished responsibility.
The 30-year-old also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of three others.
Mr Rees intervened when Radcliffe, who had schizophrenia, began attacking shoppers at a Co-op store.
Mr Rees was at the shop counter when he saw her enter and begin stabbing at passing customers with a kitchen knife.
He took hold of Radcliffe's right arm, which was holding the knife, and placed himself between her and nurse Gaynor Saurin while trying to defuse the situation.
But as Radcliffe lunged forward Mr Rees fell backwards.
Trying to help Mr Rees, Mrs Way grabbed the assailant's arm while Mrs Bounouri tried to use a shopping basket to disarm her.
As they tried to distract Radcliffe, she attempted several times to stab Mrs Way as Mrs Bounouri tried to drag Mr Rees to safety.
Mrs Bounouri then tried to grab the knife from Radcliffe but was threatened and forced to back away.
Despite their bravery Mr Rees was stabbed and bludgeoned to death with two wine bottles and a fire extinguisher.
'True heroism'
Secretary of State for Wales, David TC Davies, said: "The three people from south Wales receiving these awards were placed in a horrific situation but all showed true heroism by standing up to protect others.
"Actions which sadly saw Mr Rees tragically lose his life.
"Mrs Way, Mrs Bounouri and Mr Rees faced the most appalling danger that day, and it is right that all three have been recognised for their courage."
The awards form part of the final civilian gallantry list to be approved by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
They recognise the bravery of people who have put themselves in danger trying to save lives.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, MP Oliver Dowden, said: "We all hope we'd react with courage in the face of danger.
"These people have lived through that test, and responded in the most admirable way. Their selfless actions have saved lives."
The three are among 15 named in the 2023 Civilian Gallantry List, published by the Cabinet Office on Saturday.