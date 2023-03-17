Wrexham: Family-run café wins Best of Welsh Business
- Published
A family-run café has scooped a prestigious prize just nine months after opening its doors.
Toast Café and Deli in Wrexham was launched in June 2022 by husband-and-wife team Paul and Claire Wright.
The popular eatery has now been named best café at the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2023.
The couple said they were "on cloud nine" after being awarded the trophy at an awards ceremony on Sunday.
The event took place at the Mercure Cardiff Holland House Hotel and was a black-tie affair with a Hollywood glamour theme.
Claire, 51, said: "We were told in January that we were finalists, and we didn't canvas any votes because we didn't even know we were in it.
"Our lovely customers rallied to vote for us. We have such a nice group of customers who have been really loyal, as well as visitors from further away.
"We just said goodbye to a table from Canada, who heard about our Welsh rarebit and wanted to try it."
Eight businesses were shortlisted for Best Café, including fellow Wrexham business Lot 11.
'Our jaws dropped'
Describing the moment they were announced as the category winners, Claire added: "We were just totally shocked.
"We were just honoured to be there. We are a very small café, we thought that there was no way we were going to win.
"Me and my husband just looked at each other and our jaws dropped to the ground. We are still on cloud nine."