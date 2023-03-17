Lord Barry Jones given Freedom of Flintshire honour
A politician and public speaker has been granted the Freedom of Flintshire.
Lord Barry Jones, whose career has spanned more than 50 years, was bestowed with the honour by Flintshire Council.
The authority has also renamed its chamber at County Hall to become The Lord Barry Jones Chamber.
"I say Flintshire is the good place. Wonderful citizenry, nice people. A pleasant, fair-minded, open community. A place to enjoy residence," he said.
A special meeting of the full council was held in that same chamber where the decision to give the honour was unanimously backed, and attended by Lord Jones and his wife Lady Janet.
It was proposed in recognition of Lord Jones' 52 years of public service as a parliamentarian and his ongoing service and dedication to the local communities that make up Flintshire.
Lord Jones, 84, added: "I say to the county, thank you for the county's imagination, kindness, thoughtfulness and generosity."
Lord Jones served as Labour MP for East Flintshire from 1970 to 1983, then Alyn and Deeside until 2001, an unbroken spell of more than 30 years in which he fought eight general elections.
He is warmly regarded throughout the county for his efforts to save the steelworks in Shotton in the 1970s.
Council leader, Ian Roberts, said: "Lord Barry over 52 years has been an exemplary example of public service in Flintshire to the people.
"I would like to say thank you for everything that you have done for this county, both yourself and Lady Janet deserve richly this honour."
Members from across the political spectrum also paid tribute, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Leader of the Independents, Bernie Attridge seconded the motion, said: "I have personally known Lord Barry Jones and Lady Janet since I was a small boy.
"Lord Jones was the only politician I knew who could walk up the centre line of a road and residents would come out of their houses.
"He is a man of the people, always had time to stop and speak."