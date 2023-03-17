Lola James: Toddler murder accused obstructed police - court
Police officers investigating reports a toddler had fallen down stairs were obstructed by the murder accused, a court has heard.
Lola James died in hospital in July 2020 having suffered a "catastrophic" head injury and 101 external injuries.
Kyle Bevan, 31, denies murdering the two-year-old four months after moving in with Lola's mother.
He denied having a mobile phone before officers heard one ringing from under a blanket, Swansea Crown Court heard.
Sinead James, 30, denies causing or allowing her daughter's death at the family home in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
A statement was read to the court from Det Con Ray Owen of Dyfed-Powys Police described Mr Bevan as being agitated when he was being arrested for suspected child neglect and assault.
He told jurors Mr Bevan called his arrest "unfair".
The officer then asked for his mobile phone. He said Mr Bevan told them he did not have one before one could be heard ringing from under a blanket on the sofa.
PC Richard Mason described Lola's mother as being "erratic" and "panicking" when she opened the door to see police.
He told the court: "I think she was worried why police would attend and feared she was going to be arrested but we explained why we attend and calmed her down."
Prosecutor Caroline Rees KC, asked what Mr Bevan was like once they entered the property.
"He was obstructive," PC Mason said
The court also heard how Mr Bevan told officers Lola had fallen down the stairs after the dog jumped on her, but he did not see what happened because he was making breakfast.
Body worn police camera footage shown to the court showed an officer telling Mr Bevan "we just need to make sure nothing dodgy happened".
He responds: "Who's saying something dodgy happened?"
The officer explains they are doing their job and Mr Bevan said "you chose to be a copper".
The trial continues.