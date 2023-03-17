Snapchat murderer Mark Jones jailed for at least 16 years
A man who stabbed his friend in the heart and posted videos of his dead body on Snapchat to humiliate him has been sentenced to at least 16 years in jail.
Mark Jones, 20, denied murder but was found guilty following a trial.
Kyle Walley, 19, died on his kitchen floor in Rhosymedre, Wrexham, on 11 July 2021.
A video filmed just before the fatal attack and posted on Snapchat was shown to jurors at Mold Crown Court.
On Friday Jones was told he would serve a minimum of 16 years and 126 days in jail before he will be entitled to apply for parole.
Jones, from Chester Road, Wrexham, had cycled to Mr Walley's flat to watch the Euro football final between England and Italy, but he killed him before the game even began after a drunken row.
The Snapchat footage posted by Jones showed him drinking cider and bourbon at Mr Walley's flat and making stabbing motions towards him while his back was turned.
He also posted videos from the flat saying he was "thinking of stabbing someone up right now".
Prosecutor John Philpotts said that a friend of Mr Walley, Attia Jones, who was on the phone with him just before he was attacked heard him shouting "put the knife down".
She then heard screaming, and Mark Jones shouting that he was sorry.
The court was also shown videos which were posted online, including one of Mr Walley lying dead while Jones stamped on him while yelling.
Other footage recorded outside the flat showed Jones holding up his bloodstained hands to the camera saying he had "stabbed up" Mr Walley and was "going to do time".
In his sentencing remarks the judge, Mr Justice Eyre, described Jones' actions as "despicable".
"Kyle Walley was killed at 19 because of your selfish desire for notoriety," said the judge.
"You filmed and broadcast images of Kyle clutching his chest and begging you to put the knife down. After he collapsed dead on the floor you kicked and stamped on his body shouting vile abuse at him.
"You broadcast the sickening footage on Snapchat. I am satisfied that did that deliberately as you wanted to be seen humiliating Kyle in that way."
'Not acting in self-defence'
Andrew Warman from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "Kyle Whalley was planning on watching the football with his friend but instead he was brutally murdered by a person he trusted to be in his home."
"The fatal act being published on social media is shocking and must have been horrific for those who witnessed what had happened."
A victim personal statement read in court from Robert Walley, Kyle's father, said his son's death was "horrific and a complete shock for the whole family".
"Kyle was a happy go lucky child always up for a laugh, he got on with everyone. At the time of his death he was waiting to start an electrician's apprenticeship.
"We feel the best years of his life have been taken from him."
'A hole that will never be filled'
Referring to the footage being uploaded to social media, the father said: "I can still recall people contacting us about it. We were inundated with calls from numerous people about the fact that the footage was online.
"I have not watched the footage, but I fear Kyle's sister Caitlin has and I've noticed how it's affected her mentally.
"The circumstances around the murder have been incredibly difficult to deal with. Our family has a huge hole what will never be filled."