Denbighshire: Plans to transform a stable to a dog day-care
A former stable could be converted into a dog day-care centre if planning permission is granted.
Locals have been divided on the plans for Wern Stables in Llandyrnog as some are concerned over noise disruption.
However, other residents have provided their support for the business as it already employs people from the area.
Planning application said the kennels were fitted with "anti-barking devices" and noise-level would be monitored.
The application to Denbighshire County Council's planning department was submitted by Catrin Davies of Beti Bach Dog Day Care, which is based at Dyfnog Stud farm, Llanrhaeadr.
The business currently employs three full-time workers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Waste from the centre would be regularly collected by ASH Waste.
The planning application will be debated by Denbighshire councillors at a future planning committee meeting.