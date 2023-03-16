Swansea explosion: Council worker hailed for bravery at explosion
- Published
A council worker who was among the first rescuers at a house explosion on Monday has been hailed for his bravery.
Brian Davies, 68, died and three others, including the boy, were hurt in the blast on Clydach Road, Swansea.
Keith Morris fought through dust and debris to reach a woman trapped in the wreckage, guiding her to other rescuers, Swansea Council said.
The highways supervisor who's held various council roles over the past 27 years said he was acting on autopilot.
He then returned to the shattered home to try to find her son.
The 14-year-old had already been rescued from an upstairs room by another man.
Mr Morris then rescued the family's dog and after finding it and forcing open its cage while another man pulled the animal out.
Council leader Rob Stewart said Mr Morris, and others involved in the rescue had shown unimaginable bravery.
Mr Morris was driving a council van just a few hundred yards away from the blast.
He said he heard a "mighty explosion" and "felt the shockwaves" before debris started falling around him blocking the road ahead.
"I pulled up outside and jumped out of my vehicle and I could hear shouting and screaming from inside," he said.
He had to force the door open to get into the building.
"There was nothing but dust, just grey dust, and as I went into the house I could not see anything but I could hear her screaming," he said.
"I started pulling up boards and bricks and whatnot and eventually I saw a little arm come out of the debris.
"I helped her out but she was shouting 'my son is upstairs' but when I looked up there was no upstairs left."
Mr Morris went back into the house and tried to climb what was left of the stair case. Realising it could collapse he went back outside the house to reach the top from the side of property.
The teenager had already been saved, so he then went back into the house a third time to search for the family's dog.
"I went back in because she had said about the puppy Alsatian and by this time there was definitely one person with me, possibly another," he added.
"We were chucking stuff out of the way and I heard a voice saying 'there he is, he is in a cage'.
"The cage was buried so I forced it open and he pulled the dog out."
Mr Morris offered his condolences to Brian Davies' family and friends.
"Since Monday's tragedy I have been hearing of stories of immense bravery from people who were at the scene at the time and I'd like to thank Keith along with everyone else, including the emergency services, who reacted so quickly and bravely," added Mr Stewart.
"As a council we have done everything we can to support those affected and will continue to do so for as long as is needed."