Betsi Cadwaladr: Patients warned over rise in GP staff abuse
- Published
Verbal abuse of staff at GP surgeries and over the telephone is on the rise in north Wales, the local health board has warned.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board issued a reminder to patients that they faced being removed from surgeries or being reported to police over abuse.
This could also cover comments or threats made via social media, it said.
The board was placed in special measures in February for the second time in recent years.
Karen Higgins, director of primary care, said in a statement posted online: "We are seeing an increase in the number of incidents of verbal aggression towards our staff across our primary care services, both over the telephone and face-to-face.
"We acknowledge that all GP surgeries are still under pressure and we understand at times patients may become frustrated but please be respectful to our staff, who are doing their very best to help you in often difficult circumstances.
"The NHS has a zero-tolerance approach to abuse and violence against its staff and if a person is violent, abusive or threatening to any staff member, they may be permanently removed from the surgery and this also includes comments, remarks and threats posted on social media. In serious circumstances the police will be contacted."
She said receptionists were trained to direct patients to the most appropriate service.
"Our staff are here to help you and if you consider that you have been treated unfairly or inappropriately, we will be happy to address your concerns," she added.
"We acknowledge that this message does not apply to the majority of people using our services and for everyone who shows kindness and patience to our staff, it is greatly appreciated, thank you."