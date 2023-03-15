Budget 2023: What help is on offer with childcare costs in Wales?
- Published
Free childcare for working parents in England is expected to be expanded in Wednesday's Budget to cover one and two-year-olds.
The chancellor's Spring Budget outlines plans for UK government spending for the next financial year.
Childcare costs in the UK are amongst the highest in the world.
However, childcare is a devolved issue, meaning the Welsh government will decide if people in Wales will also get more.
Welsh ministers said they would be "carefully analysing the impact of the UK Spring Budget on our finances," and that any consequential funding would be allocated "in line with our priorities for Wales in the normal way".
What help is currently available towards paying for childcare in Wales?
The Welsh government has two funded childcare schemes for children aged two, three and four.
Under the Childcare Offer, parents and guardians of three and four-year-old children can claim up to 30 hours of free childcare a week, for up to 48 weeks of the year, provided they meet certain criteria.
To be eligible for the 30 hours, each parent must:
- Have a child aged three or four-years-old
- Earn less than £100,000 per year
- Be employed and earn at least, on average, the equivalent to working 16 hours a week at the minimum wage or living wage
- Be enrolled in either an undergraduate, postgraduate or further education course that is at least 10 weeks in length
The second is the Flying Start Scheme, which provides 12.5 hours of free childcare to some two-year-olds living in more deprived areas of Wales.
This scheme is currently undergoing a phased expansion, and will eventually be available to all two-year-olds in Wales as part of a co-operation agreement between the Welsh government and Plaid Cymru.
What's the situation in England?
At the moment, working parents in England with children who are three to four years old may also be eligible for 30 hours of free childcare, provided each parent earns less than £100,000 a year.
A provision for two-year-olds is limited to 15 free hours a week for those whose parents claim some benefits.
However, in an announcement expected to be made in the Budget on Wednesday, free childcare for working parents in England will be expanded to also cover one and two-year-olds.
The Treasury has not formally commented ahead of the Budget.
Will the Welsh government follow suit?
In Wales, education and childcare are devolved and so any potential changes to childcare support in Wales will be a matter for the Welsh government to decide.
When the UK government decides to spend more or less on things such as health and education in England, the Barnett formula is used to decide how much money the other nations receive.
Equivalent funding is therefore expected to be announced for Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland as a consequence of the increased childcare support in England.
Welsh ministers have said any additional funding "would be allocated in line with our priorities for Wales in the normal way."
What about parents claiming universal credit?
Working parents on universal credit (UC) can claim further help with childcare costs.
At present, they can claim up to 85% of their childcare costs, up to a maximum of £646 a month for one child, or £1,108 for two or more.
This can be claimed for any children under 16.
People in England, Scotland and Wales who are eligible for the current support pay childcare costs upfront and then claim a refund.
But the Budget is expected to announce changes to this, with the UK government instead likely to pay childcare costs to UC claimants upfront.
The support has been frozen at £646-a-month per child for several years, meaning it has not kept up with the rising cost of care.
Jeremy Hunt is expected to announced that the maximum amount people can claim for childcare on UC will be increased by several hundred pounds. An exact figure for the increase has not yet been given.
In December there were 286,729 people in Wales on UC - around 62% of these were not in work.