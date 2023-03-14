Barmouth murder accused told partner he didn't mean to kill
- Published
The partner of a man accused of killing a woman who mistook his home for a hotel told him he could have escorted her outside, a court has heard.
The prosecution said Margaret Barnes, 71, from Birmingham, was dragged out of the house in Barmouth, Gwynedd, before being kicked and stamped on.
David Redfern, 46, who denies murder or manslaughter, told his partner: "I didn't mean to kill her", jurors heard.
His partner said: "You could have just escorted her out. It's an old lady."
Ms Barnes was also heard apologising to Mr Redfern on CCTV, which was shown to Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday.
The trial heard Mr Redfern had been recorded by a camera near to the front door of his home in which he stated there was "nothing wrong with her".
"All I have done is eject her from my house," he declared.
Mrs Barnes, a retired factory worker from Birmingham, had, after drinking, mistaken the seaside house for a B&B, the prosecution has claimed.
Prosecuting KC, Michael Jones, said Mr Redfern, of Marine Parade, who had self-confessed anger issues, had forcibly removed Mrs Barnes from the bedroom and pulled her downstairs by the ankles last July.
He said Mr Redfern and his partner, Nicola Learoyd-Lewis, would not have expected to find her sleeping in their bed.
Mr Redfern had phoned the police but "what the defendant did next to Mrs Barnes was out of all proportion".
It was "totally unjustified, utterly gratuitous and completely unlawful", said Mr Jones.
He said Mr Redfern kicked or stamped on the "defenceless" woman in a "cruel" attack which caused major liver damage.
She had also suffered a number of broken ribs.
Mrs Barnes, who had been drinking during a social trip to the area, died at the scene, the jury heard.
'I'm sorry'
On the CCTV recordings, Mr Redfern declared: "I'm sorry for kicking her in the ribs and dragging her down the stairs."
He said he was "angry" after finding Mrs Barnes in his bed and called her a "scumbag".
As Mrs Barnes' condition worsened outside the property, the jury heard an ambulance operator instruct those at the scene to perform CPR.
Miss Learoyd-Lewis had begged the woman: "Please don't die. Please don't die."
But later she said: "It's too late."
Mrs Barnes had also been heard to say "I'm sorry" on the CCTV footage.
The jury heard Mr Redfern claimed Mrs Barnes had been "angry and aggressive" towards his partner and he had behaved "passively".
The prosecution said Mr Redfern would suggest there had been an "accidental trip over Mrs Barnes".
The trial continues.