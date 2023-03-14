Swansea: Man named as Morriston gas explosion victim
A man who died after a suspected gas explosion at a house in Swansea has been named as Brian Davies.
The body of the 68-year-old was found in the rubble during a search following the blast on Clydach Road in the Morriston area of the city.
Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11:20 GMT on Monday and a major incident was declared.
Mr Davies was described as "friendly and very well liked" and known by many residents in the area.
Three others, including a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital with injuries, but two have since been discharged.
Det Insp Carl Price, of South Wales Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with Brian's family and friends, at what is a very difficult time for them, and those who have been injured following the explosion.
"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident, and these enquiries are being carried out in partnership with relevant agencies including the Health and Safety Executive.
"The patience and understanding of local residents on Clydach Road, and the wider community in Morriston, is very much appreciated while this work remains ongoing."
Sioned Williams, Member of the Senedd (MS) for the South Wales West region, said residents had told her Mr Davies was "friendly and very well liked".
"He apparently used to sit outside on the step and talk to people in the street. A lot of people knew him and liked him," she said.
One property was completely flattened with Wales & West Utilities describing the structural damage as "severe".
Its Chief Operating Officer Rob Long said the cause of the explosion was not yet known.
He added Wales & West Utilities remained at the scene on Tuesday to make sure the area was safe, as well as carrying out checks to rule out damage to the network.
He said: "We would like to reassure local residents that every safety precaution is being taken. As part of this, we are joined by other utilities in turning off gas and power to the immediate surrounding properties - however, there will be no impact on gas supplies to the wider area."
The National Grid's website said 212 properties were without electricity in the aftermath of the explosion, but power was restored by 18:40 on Monday.
Swansea council leader Rob Stewart said about 100 people had been displaced.
The British Red Cross sent a team to help and the council set up a rest centre at Morriston Memorial Hall.
The community has rallied around to help those affected, with Morriston Town Football Club taking donations of clothes and providing hot drinks.
Speaking at the site on Tuesday morning, councillor Ceri Evans said the thoughts and prayers of the community were with the family of the man who died.
"I am sure there will be a full and robust investigation and the council will support it but the community will want answers," he said.
Resident Pam Evans said it was "very worrying" that people had not been able to return to their homes.
She added that there was "ongoing trauma" for residents still unable to access their properties to get clothes, medication and other belongings.
"People are very distressed and we have vulnerable members of the community here also, so it's a difficult situation," she said.
Anthony Bennett's son Ethan was the child pulled from the rubble, along with his mother Claire, who remains in hospital with six broken ribs.
He said: "[Ethan] just remembers the explosion going and him being thrown up against the ceiling.
"Then next thing he knew he was coming round, he seemed to be outside or in the open air.
"But apparently part of the roof was under him and half was on top of him and the guy who lived a couple of doors down, he ran across to check on Claire and then he ran up and dragged Ethan out and he carried Ethan off the roof to get him out.
"They are so lucky to come out of it."
Ethan and his mother were two of three people taken to hospital after the explosion, with a second adult - a postman - since being discharged.