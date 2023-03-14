Swansea: Deadly gas explosion rescue operation ends
- Published
A rescue operation has ended after a man died and three were injured in a gas explosion at a house in Swansea.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the blast at 11:20 GMT on Monday in the Morriston area of the city.
One house was reduced to rubble and another extensively damaged.
Deputy leader of Swansea Council Andrea Lewis said 21 households were in temporary accommodation overnight.
The council hopes to get people home as soon as possible, but said some will be in temporary accommodation for quite some time.
"Some of those properties are too badly damaged," Ms Lewis told BBC Radio Wales.
Mid and West Wales fire service said the rescue operation ended at 02:37 GMT on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services had been called to the scene on Clydach Road where residents described a "very frightening" scene.
Evacuated residents gathered at a temporary welfare centre described roof tiles raining down into gardens and pipes crashing through shed roofs. Many were relieved they were not hurt.
"People were utterly shocked," Ms Lewis said.
Amy Brown, who lives a few doors down, said: "It was like an aeroplane had exploded above us and debris was falling down".
The body of the previously missing man was found during a search of Clydach Road, South Wales Police said.
Three people were taken to hospital following the incident. One adult and a child were treated and discharged and the BBC understands another adult remains in hospital in a stable condition.
Investigations are under way to determine the cause of the blast.