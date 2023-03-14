WRU: Review into sexism claims encourages contributions
- Published
Anybody who wants to contribute to an independent review of Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) culture will be able to do so anonymously, it has been confirmed.
The full make-up of a review panel, led by former High Court judge Dame Anne Rafferty, has been announced.
It includes former England international and World Cup winner Maggie Alphonsi.
The review, sparked by a BBC probe revealing sexism, misogyny and racism allegations, began last month.
Other members of the panel include mediator Quentin Smith, a former chair of Sale Sharks and current chair of The Football Association's Exceptions Panel.
Earlier this month, the Labour MP for Gower Tonia Antoniazzi told MPs that a number of people had contacted her who wanted to take part in the review but who were worried about the repercussions of speaking out.
The panel has now confirmed that people will be able to take part anonymously. In a statement, a spokesperson for Sport Resolutions - which is administering the process - said: "The Independent Review Panel is grateful to the people who have already started to send information to the review team.
"The panel wants to encourage contributions to the review and will make the process as easy as possible for each individual. The panel would also welcome contact and contributions from those who wish to remain anonymous."
The statement goes on to say the review "will investigate allegations of sexism, misogyny, homophobia and racism and examine the organisational culture and behaviours of leadership at all levels at the WRU".
It said the panel would "consider the period from 2017 to the present, however emerging evidence may prompt the chair to adapt the timeframe".
It promised further announcements in the coming week about the approach and progress of the review.
A separate group has also been set up to support the review and monitor its progress which will include WRU board member Henry Englehardt and Emma Wilkins from Sport Wales.
