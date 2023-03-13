Swansea: Gas explosion destroys homes in major incident
- Published
A major incident has been declared following reports of a gas explosion at a house in Swansea.
Emergency services are responding to the incident on the junction of Field Close and Clydach Road in Morriston.
Pictures on social media show one house completely flattened and another seriously damaged.
Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said it was not yet clear if there are any injuries, fatalities or individuals trapped in the rubble.
People living on the street said they heard a loud bang.
Neighbour Marjorie Lewis, who lives across the road, told BBC Wales: "The roof was all on the floor and there was a boy in the rubble."
She said the boy was pulled to safety, adding: "I phoned the police as soon as it happened - they were here in two or three minutes. It sounded horrendous - it shook all the houses."
Ms Lewis said about four or five houses had been damaged in the blast.
South Wales Police is asking people to avoid the area and the road has been closed.
"Emergency services are working at the scene, and we are asking that people avoid the area so we can deal with this incident", a police spokesperson said.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said they were called to the scene just after 11:20 GMT. Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.
"Crews from Morriston, Swansea West, Neath, Gorseinon and Port Talbot were called to an incident in Morriston following several reports of a gas explosion," the fire service said.
Morriston Town AFC football club said it was "devastated" to hear the news and said locals should not hesitate to contact the club and come in to keep warm.