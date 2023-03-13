M48 Severn Bridge closed as high winds weather warning issued
A weather warning for high winds has been issued for parts of south Wales, with the M48 Severn Bridge closed amid safety concerns.
The Met Office issued a yellow warning for high winds across Monmouthshire, saying gusts would reach 96 to 105km/h (60 to 65mph) over some exposed areas.
The warning is in place from 10:00 GMT until 18:00 GMT on Monday and could cause transport delays.
The forecaster also warned some short term loss of power was possible.
The M48 Severn Bridge was closed in both directions due to high winds, and traffic is being diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales bridge.