Body of Cardiff man missing for three years found in search
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a man who had been missing for three years.
Jamie Moreno was last seen in the Llanedeyrn area of Cardiff on 23 March, 2020.
South Wales Police said said officers were called to woodland in the Pentwyn area of the city on Sunday after a community search party found a body.
Formal identification had not yet taken place, the force said, as inquiries were ongoing at the scene.
Mr Moreno's family are being supported by specialist police officers.
South Wales Police issued a renewed appeal for information in the search for Mr Moreno in December 2022, as his family faced a third Christmas without him.
He left his home in the Roath area of Cardiff on the morning of 23 March, 2020, they said.
CCTV from a nearby school in Llanedeyrn confirmed that as the last sighting of him.