Snowdon: Stranded walker rescued from mountain ridge

rescuers with ruck sacks in heavy driving snow with a casualty sitting in snow in a plastic rescue bagLlanberis Mountain Rescue Team
The walker was so cold rescuers put them in a survival jacket before roping them to safety

A walker who strayed off a mountain path in poor weather was rescued after getting stuck on a ridge.

Llanberis Mountain Rescue Team said volunteers reached the person at 23:30 GMT on Thursday on the east ridge of Yr Wyddfa, also known as Snowdon.

The walker was very cold and had to be put into a special jacket before being roped to the summit.

Rescuers said they reached the team's base in Llanberis by 04:30 where "tea and pizza" was provided.

