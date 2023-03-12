Wales: Snow and ice warning for Monday and Tuesday
A Met Office weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for parts of Wales.
Snow is expected from Monday afternoon with temperatures then expected to drop overnight, causing icy conditions on Tuesday morning.
The weather warning covers Anglesey, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Powys, and Wrexham.
It has been put in place from Monday at 17:00 GMT until 10:00 on Tuesday.
The Met Office said rain, sleet and snow, followed by ice, was "likely to cause some impacts to travel".