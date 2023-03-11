Snow: Moel Famau walkers ask for help in poor weather
Two families walking on a hill in north Wales asked for help as they were caught in poor weather.
North East Wales Search and Rescue said it received simultaneous calls to help two separate families who had been walking on Moel Famau, which sits between Flintshire and Denbighshire.
The service sent teams in 4x4 vehicles to the hill, in the Clwydian Range.
One family was helped down by another walker, and the other family were able to make their own way down safely.
The rescue service said visibility was down to 100m (328ft) at the time of the calls.