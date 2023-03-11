Newtown: Plan to demolish building for flats splits opinion
A plan to demolish a building and replace it with flats and a shop has divided opinion.
A developer wants to demolish the ex-Motor World building on Gas Street in Newtown, Powys, and replace it with six flats and a retail space.
Councillors will be advised to refuse planning permission after 124 residents raised objections, including that it would harm a conservation area.
But the application also received 57 letters of support.
Other objections relate to loss of privacy and extra strain on an "outdated" sewer system, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The developer claims it would provide "much-needed high quality retail space, together with unique residential accommodation".
"The site has the ability to be a stand-out project in Newtown," planning consultant Geraint Jones said in the planning application on behalf of developer Nigel Bryant, of Surrey-based Manip Ltd.
Senior planning officer Kate Bowen, who recommended councillors refuse the plan, said: "The principle of the development which includes an affordable housing contribution is supported on this brownfield site.
"However, it is considered that the design has not been sufficiently amended that the development would complement or enhance the character of the surrounding area.
"The development would harm the appearance of the Newtown Conservation Area and the settings of the identified listed buildings."
Historic timber framed buildings
The application was "called in" for a decision by the planning committee by Newtown East councillor Joy Jones.
She said the proposed height of the building was "out of character for the area".
Newtown and Llanllwchaiarn Town Council also objected to the proposal as it would "not compliment or enhance" the surrounding conservation area.
Powys council's built heritage officer Sam Johnson said: "The site is visible when entering Newtown, and in particular is within the setting of the Robert Owen Memorial Garden.
"The proposed site is opposite a row of the last remaining historic timber framed buildings in Newtown."
Mr Johnson explained they are listed, as is a nearby Georgian building, adding the proposal would "harm" their setting.
Powys council is due to make its decision on the application.